The winners at the Cannes film festival

A Chopard representative displays the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded to competing films, during an interview before the start of film festival in Cannes July 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

CANNES, July 18 — The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Here is a list of the main winners:

Palme d’Or: Julia Ducournau for Titane (France)

Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for A Hero (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for Compartment No.6 (Finland)

Best director: Leos Carax Annette (France)

Best actress: Renate Reinsve for Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (US)

Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)

Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for Ahed’s Knee (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria (Thailand)

Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for Murina (Croatia)

Best short film: Hong Kong’s All The Crows In The World Tang Yi — AFP