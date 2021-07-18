The winners at the Cannes film festival

CANNES, July 18 — The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or.
Here is a list of the main winners:
Palme d’Or: Julia Ducournau for Titane (France)
Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for A Hero (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for Compartment No.6 (Finland)
Best director: Leos Carax Annette (France)
Best actress: Renate Reinsve for Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for Nitram (US)
Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for Drive My Car (Japan)
Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for Ahed’s Knee (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for Memoria (Thailand)
Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for Murina (Croatia)
Best short film: Hong Kong’s All The Crows In The World Tang Yi — AFP