After featuring Najib, Great People TV’s Ben Ibrahim set to discuss ‘quest for success’ with actress Siti Saleha

TV host Ben Ibrahim is set to discuss ‘quest for success’ with actress Siti Saleha this evening. — Picture courtesy of Ben Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — If the Covid-19 pandemic has put a dent in your quest for success, TV host Ben Ibrahim is set to bring you a dash of encouragement in the new episode of his YouTube talk show.

After featuring former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his talk show, dubbed Great People TV, Ben will be discussing success with local actress Siti Saleha Moh Baharum in the show’s second episode this evening at 6.30pm.

The first episode with Najib focused on leadership aspects of running a nation.

The talk show that started last month aims to interview successful people from BEST industries — an acronym for business, entertainment, sports and technology.

In tonight’s interview, Ben will discuss Siti Saleha’s quest and drive for continued career success.

In a statement, the 31-year-old actress said when she first started her career, she wasn’t “a very good talent”.

“I kept working on it because I knew if I worked hard, great things would happen, and it did.

“But I want to achieve more.”

Apart from gaining insights about success, the viewers can stand a chance to win special prizes.

To participate in the contest, viewers must subscribe to both Ben and Siti’s YouTube channels and answer a challenging question.

Great People TV is Ben’s first project on YouTube, which he admitted was a long-term ambition for him.

“Before this, TV producers would often contact me for my hosting and presenting services.

“But Covid-19 pandemic has changed all that and now I am my own content creator.”

Ben said he finds it quite scary to embark on such a project with his own funds.

“But this is what start-ups are all about — grit and hustle.”

Catch Ben’s interview with Siti Saleha on YouTube this evening at 6.30pm.