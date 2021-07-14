Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s rakes in RM3.75m after 3,450 people sign up for singing course (VIDEO)

Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom successfully got 3,450 people signed up for his singing course after he promised to shave his beard. ― Picture via Facebook/Wang Leehom

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Over 3,000 people signed up for Mandopop star Wang Leehom’s singing course after he went online on Monday to promote it.

In the broadcast, Wang had said if over 3,000 people registered for the class, he would shave his beard which he started to keep in April.

Fans eager to see the clean-shaven Wang made sure he would keep his word ― and the star did, whipping out an electric razor.

While shaving and chatting with his viewers, Wang explained that he let his hair and beard get long as he hasn’t been going out or attending public events with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’ve already undergone a very big transformation today and achieved this impossible task in front of you,”

“These days, everybody has been reminding me to do something, and I’ve finally done it. Have I passed as a live stream sales host?”

Internet users were happy to have the Wang’s more familiar clean shaven look and left comments such as: “Wang Leehom is back”, “As soon as he shaved off his beard, he looked like his 18-year-old self again, he is worthy of being an idol”, and “I almost couldn’t recognise him, I was stunned”.

Wang’s 70-minute stream reached 12.31 million viewers, with a peak of 620,000 concurrent viewers tuning in at the same time, making it the number one trending topic on Weibo and the number one live broadcast in just half an hour.

China Times reported that at by end of the broadcast, 3,450 people had signed up for Wang's singing course earning him a cool NT25 million (RM3.748 million).