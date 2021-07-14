Andy Lau congratulates Chinese man on reuniting with abducted son after 24-year search

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau congratulated Guo Gangtang for reuniting with his son who was abducted 24 years ago. — Douyin screencap

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A Chinese father finally reunited with his son after a 24 year search that inspired a movie.

Guo Gangtang spent over two decades travelling around the country, chalking up 482km on a motorbike with two banners each showing a photo of his son, Guo Xinzhen reported The Guardian.

Xinzhen was abducted in front of his family home by human traffickers in 1997, which set his father on his search that inspired Lost and Love starring Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau.

Lau said he felt “extremely happy and inspired” at hearing the reunion of the father and son, and pleaded to the public to support the government’s anti-human trafficking campaign.

Guo had travelled across more than 20 Chinese provinces to look for clues in a bid to locate his son, suffering broken bones in traffic accidents and damaging 10 other motorcycles over the period.

“Only by hitting the road looking for my son, did I feel I am a father,” he told Chinese media previously.

Guo helped to set up a website that assists other Chinese families looking for their missing children in 2012.

Following Xinzhen's find, China’s public security ministry said the now 26-year-old's identity had been confirmed through DNA testing and two people had been arrested over the abduction.

The woman who kidnapped Xinzhen, and her boyfriend sold the then two-year-old toddler to a family in the nearby Henan province.

Xinzhen, now a teacher, was still living in Henan when the police told him that his father had been looking for him all these years.



