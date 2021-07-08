PU Abu’s three-year-old son tests positive for Covid-19 after high fever of 40°C

The celebrity preacher said his toddler’s condition is not so stable right now. ― Pictures via Instagram/PU Abu/Ain Afini

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 8 ― Pencetus Ummah (PU) Abu’s three-year-old son has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is now being monitored in hospital.

The celebrity preacher whose real name is Mohd Abu Sufyan Mokhtar Rozaidi initially thought his toddler was running a regular fever but it turned out to be Covid-19.

Muhammad Adam Aysar and his parents received the much-dreaded news after he was rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah hospital in Klang on Sunday when his body temperature shot up to 40 degrees Celsius.

“My son Aysar was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and his condition is not so stable right now,” PU Abu told mStar.

“Sometimes his temperature is okay but then it goes up again to 40 degrees Celsius.

“He’s currently being monitored by doctors and being cared for by his mum.”

Abu said he doesn’t know how Aysar contracted the virus seeing that he and his wife Ain Afini Latif weren’t infected.

The preacher who shot to fame after entering a religious television reality contest, is hoping the public will pray for his son’s speedy recovery from the life-threatening virus.

“I’m not sure how he got infected with Covid-19.

“We know that the Klang Valley area is a red zone and is at risk.

“I hope everything is under control and goes well,” he said.

Abu, who married Ain in August 2018, made headlines in early 2019 after divorcing her while she was heavily pregnant but the couple reconciled in June last year.

Abu also has another son, Muhammad Uwais Mateen, one, from his short-lived marriage to cosmetics entrepreneur Hana Azraa.