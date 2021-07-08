Indonesian Broadcasting Commission bans 42 pop songs from playing before 10pm for being ‘immoral’

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) has banned 42 songs from playing before 10pm, including hits from international artists such as Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Radio stations in Indonesia have been prohibited from playing 42 songs deemed immoral by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) before 10pm.

The decision was a result of KPI’s meeting with the Indonesian Association of National Private Broadcasting Radios (PRSSNI).

KPI West Java head Adiyana Slamet told DetikNews that the 42 songs contain words of violence and obscenity.

“This is attributed to Law No. 32 of the Broadcasting Code of Conduct and Standards of Broadcast Programs (P3SPS) which states that radio broadcasting is in the interest of national integrity to build the character and identity of a nation that is faithful and pious.”

He said the 42 songs were not banned entirely as radio stations can still play them before 10pm, but only the ‘clean versions’ of the songs are allowed.

Amongst the 42 songs include hits from international artists such as Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Maroon5, Lil Nas X, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Eminem, and Suga of BTS.

The Jakarta Post meanwhile reported of KPI’s history of censorship in the media.

Popular Indonesian comedian Tukul, received a warning in July 2019 for a scene in his television programme which showed a man being possessed.

The penalty was issued based on the interest of child protection.

In August 2019, KPI placed sanctions on Indonesia’s television network, Global TV for broadcasting The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie which saw the main character, SpongeBob tossing a tart into another character’s face.

The television network was also criticised for streaming a French animated series, Rabbids Invasion as the series displayed cartoonish violence.

Global TV was issued a written warning and reminded to follow a censorship order.