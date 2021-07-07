Indonesian dangdut singer Anisa Bahar wants to sell home for RM1m to help Covid-19 patients and their families (VIDEO)

The popular singer is now waiting for a buyer to make her charity mission come true. ― Screengrab via Instagram/Anisa Bahar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― Indonesian dangdut singer Anisa Bahar is auctioning off her house for four billion rupiah (RM1.1 million) to help Covid-19 patients and their loved ones.

The famed performer made the announcement on Sunday on Instagram.

“To help the less fortunate who are facing Covid-19 and struggling to fight the pandemic, I intend to auction my house for four billion rupiah,” she said.

The Goyang Patah-Patah singer said the collection from the sale of her Bekasi, West Java house will be channelled to Covid-19 patients who are economically challenged.

“I will donate the funds and allocate them to help people in need who are fighting against Covid-19.”

The 46-year-old is hoping that there will be a prospective homeowner who is willing to make her wish come true.

“Hopefully there are benefactors who can make my dreams of helping our brothers and sisters who are not able, thank you.”

“Wishing everyone out there good health.”

In her Instagram post, she asked her 83,500 followers to help spread the word to make her charity mission a possibility.

The popular singer who shot to fame in the ‘90s told Indonesian media outlet KapanLagi that the funds will not be distributed through a third party or any organisation.

“I don’t want to go through the government.

“I am doing this personally and I will be distributing the funds myself.”

Anisa previously sold off her personal belongings to help flood victims in Indonesia.

“When I sold my car to aid flood victims, I also handed out the donations personally,” she said.

The singer received praise from her fans who expressed hope that Anisa’s wish will be granted soon.

Indonesia recorded 31,189 new coronavirus infections and 728 deaths yesterday, its highest daily increase.

As Covid-19 cases quadrupled in a span of a month, the country is facing oxygen shortages and makeshift hospitals have been set up in the capital Jakarta to accommodate a surge in infections.