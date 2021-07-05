Siti Nurhaliza to help children from 1,500 families affected by EMCO by distributing essential items

Siti Nurhaliza will be helping 1,500 struggling families who have children aged six and below by providing essential items. — Picture via instagram/ctdk

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin will be providing essential items to children from 1,500 families affected by the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Known as the Bantuan Prihatin 2021, the programme is focused on helping struggling families who have children aged six and below in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Siti wrote on her Instagram post that the programme is also joined by other smaller companies such as Mommyhana Creative Sdn.Bhd, Yayasan Rosni Noor and L&K Multivision Sdn.Bhd.

“We will help the families affected by the EMCO in phases.

“Other organisations and non-governmental organisations who want to join in as collaboration partners are also welcomed to do so,” she said.

The Cindai singer added that since the Covid-19 pandemic last year, she was touched by the generosity of many people and organisations that have gone all out to help those in need.

Siti, who is president of CTDK Holdings, hoped that the programme would ease the financial burden of many families.

Families with children aged six and under can submit their details here and applications must be done by either parent.