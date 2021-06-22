K-pop boy band Seventeen in quarantine after staff members test positive for Covid-19

Members of K-pop boy band Seventeen undergo self-quarantine after contact with two Covid-19-positive staff members. ― Picture via Instagram/saythename_17

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Members of the K-pop boy band Seventeen went into self-quarantine recently after contact with two staffers declared Covid-19-positive.

The band’s management company Pledis Entertainment said in a statement that the band has postponed all promotional activities for its new EP album Your Choice, including a TV appearance which was slated for last Sunday.

“We would like to announce that Seventeen’s promotional activities for their 8th mini-album have been postponed,” read the statement.

The agency said the members are now in self-quarantine after one employee of Hybe, the holding company of Pledis, and an external staff member who attended the filming for the band's promotional videos tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The 13-member group tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday but they have to isolate until June 29 under Korean health authorities’ regulations for people who come into close contact with a Covid-19-positive.

“We would like to ask all fans who have waited patiently for Seventeen’s comeback and the members of the media for your generous understanding.

“We will continue to fully comply with the requests and guidelines from health authorities, placing the highest priority on the safety of our artists and staff,” read the statement.

The boy band on Friday released their six-track album, fronted by the main track Ready to Love ― returning to the K-pop scene after an eight-month hiatus.

The album has become a bestseller in South Korea in just days after its release.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold over one million copies in just the first four days.

The band’s previous projects Henggarae, Semicolon and An Ode have also crossed significant sales thresholds in the past.