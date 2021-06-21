Taiwanese entertainer Jay Chou auctions off performance costumes, raises RM1.77m for charity (VIDEO)

Jay Chou successfully raised RM1.77 million from the auction of his four performance costumes. — Picture via Instagram/ Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Taiwan’s King of Mandopop Jay Chou has successfully raised HK$3.31 million (RM1.77 million) for charity from the sale of his four performance costumes.

The amount, to be donated to Make-A-Wish International, was raised at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong on Friday, Taiwanese portal Focus Taiwan reported.

The outfits, auctioned in three sets at Sotheby’s “Contemporary Curated: Asia” auction, included a studded leather jacket that Chou wore onstage during his 2016-2018 “The Invincible” world tour.

According to Sotheby’s, the costume, sold at HK$1.26 million (RM672,553), was designed by stylist Tomas Chan.

Upon completion of the auction, Chou encouraged the successful bidders to wear the outfits and “be sure to take a picture and hashtag my Instagram account.”

“I’m very happy and honoured to become the curator and to be able to narrow the distance between the public and art,” he was quoted as saying.