Malaysian film director selected as participant at BIFAN

Ray Lee (left) is pictured at The Cave movie premiere in Bangkok. — Picture via Twitter @ rayleeproducer

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Sarawak-born film director Ray Lee has been selected as a mentee at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film School (BIFAN), the Film Directors Association of Malaysia said in a statement today.

The mentoring-based programme had selected 35 participants from all over the world and Ray is the only participant from Malaysia.

“I accept this offer and promise to uphold the good name of Malaysia. I am very excited to receive the offer at Fantastic Film School, which specialises in the horror genre,” he said via a post on his Facebook page today.

Ray, 44, had previously won awards at the Asian Cinematography Awards in the Philippines and the Singapore World Film Carnival for his film ‘Belaban Hidup’.

‘Belaban Hidup’ was also shortlisted in the official selection and screening at the Russia International Horror Film Awards and the Macabo Mexico City International Horror Film Festival.

BIFAN, which is run by the Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF), is the world’s first programme for horror film education.

According to BIFAN statement on its website, the 25th session will be held from July 8-14 and will be conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama