Malaysian singer Nora Ariffin denies Annuar Musa marriage rumours, says she accepted another man’s proposal

Nora is setting the record straight after a copy of a marriage certificate allegedly belonging to her and the Federal Territories Minister was circulated online. — Picture from Instagram/Nora Ariffin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 19 — Singer Datuk Nora Ariffin has denied rumours that she recently wedded Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in the south of Thailand.

The songstress addressed the rumour which first surfaced almost three weeks ago, but was reignited yesterday after a social media user uploaded a marriage certificate allegedly linked to the Umno supreme council member and her.

Nora, 48, who is the widow of famed composer Johan Nawawi clarified that she did accept a marriage proposal from another man who isn’t a public figure, Astro Awani reported.

“I think it’s time for me to announce that I have accepted a marriage proposal from someone else.

“If everything goes well, I will share details of my big day very soon,” she told the news channel last night.

The Di Persimpangan Dilema singer said she had to set the record straight after claims that she tied the knot to the Ketereh MP in the south of Thailand.

“Me and Tan Sri (Annuar) did not get married, I don’t understand how some parties can make those allegations.

“I’ve denied this several times, so has Tan Sri but it seems some people refuse to believe it.

“Because of that, I felt it is time to announce I did accept a marriage proposal and we are planning the ceremony,” she said.

According to Nora, she decided to get married after much thinking and receiving her children’s blessings.

“The kids have said they will support whatever decision that is good for me.

“They just want to see their mother happy,” she said.

Nora was also told by her family along with the late Johan’s family that she should consider remarrying if she found the right man.

“Johan’s mum told me before she passed away if there was a man who wanted to propose to me, I should accept it.

“Thanks to the blessings and support of the children and family, I was ready to say yes to the proposal,” she added.

Nora married Johan in 1992 and they were blessed with four children, two boys and two girls.

Johan died on March 24, 2017 aged 52 due to a heart attack, and two years later, the couple’s second child Muhammad Syakir Aliff passed away at the age of 20 on December 13, 2019.