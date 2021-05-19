Malaysian cosmetics tycoon Vida weighing pros and cons of taking over Perak football club

Cosmetic tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has shown interest in taking over local football club, Perak FC. —Photo courtesy of Instagram and Facebook/ Dato Seri Vida and Perak FC

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Cosmetic tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has shown interest in taking over local football club, Perak FC.

This follows the statement by a member of the football club’s board of directors, Khairul Shahril Mohamed who stated that the club is looking for investors to sort out their financial situation.

Vida or her real name Hasmiza Othman has confirmed with local news portal, Utusan Malaysia that she has been approached by the club.

“Whatever it is, I’ll need to go through the deal first.

“I need to review the pros and cons before acquiring the team and if it suits my style, I’ll definitely agree to it.”

Vida also said that her experience of sponsoring the Kelantan national team in the 2015-2016 season has led her to be more cautious before meddling in the local football scene.

She admitted that there are no win-win situations as the local football scene cannot generate income as well as their international counterparts.

“There are a lot of things I need to take into consideration because the main problem with our local football clubs involves the player’s salaries and the management itself.”

The Kelantan native has been residing in Perak for quite some time now.

In 2016, Vida through one of her brands, Pamoga Qu Puteh, struck a whopping RM16 million short-lived two-year sponsorship deal with Kelantan FA that was terminated in 2017 due to the team’s performance and the lack of returns from the sponsorship.