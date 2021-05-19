Covid-19 care centre in India funded by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan begins operations

Amitabh Bachchan funded the Covid-19 centre in Mumbai that is equipped with proper facilities. ― Picture via instagram/amitabhbachchan

PETALING JAYA, May 19 ― A Covid-19 care centre in Mumbai, India funded by legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan began its operations yesterday.

The centre funded by the 78-year-old superstar has a 25 bed-capacity and oxygen availability.

Mumbai’s legislative assembly member Ameet Satam told The Indian Express that the Covid-19 centre is also equipped with a meditation centre, healthy vegetarian meals, wheelchair facilities and mental health counselling.

Filmmaker Anand Pandit said that after a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10am yesterday.

“Amitabh has donated the equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).”

The Indian superstar donated approximately Rs15 crore (RM8,474 330) in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which also included contributions to Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid-19 Care Centre.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that India's cumulative Covid-19 cases have surged past 25 million with 4,387 new Covid-19 cases reported.

India’s broadcasting and information ministry meanwhile recorded a total of 1,85,766,518 citizens who have been administered their first dose of the vaccine while a total of 42,215,837 people got their second dose of the vaccine.