Covid-19: Local actor Fizo Omar calls out conspiracy theorist using magnet in trying to prove there’s microchip in vaccine

Local actor Fizo Omar calls out nonsense on Covid-19 vaccines conspiracy theorist after video has been circulating on social media. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Fizoomar

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Local actor and TV host Fizo Omar calls out a Covid-19 vaccines conspiracy theorist.

This happened after a video of a man attaching a magnet to his friend's arm who was just vaccinated claiming that the vaccines contained microchips surfaced.

The Adellea Sofea actor who just got vaccinated himself took to Instagram and posted his own video to point out the misleading information regarding the “magnet” video.

Fizo can be seen bringing his own magnet and attaching it to his arm where he was injected.

The magnet fell off his arm instantly.

“Can you please think logically, how can you say there’s a chip in the vaccine to trace us, please use your brain.”

“I’m sorry but I cannot accept this kind of thing. All of us want is to end this Covid-19, we don’t need these kinds of elements that could jeopardise our own mission,” he wrote in the post.

Fizo also pointed out that there were no side effects from the vaccines as it had been five days since he and his mother got their injections.

Besides that, Fizo also extended his gratitude to his fans who had shared his video and called on them to work together in spreading the truth to those who were still holding on to false information regarding the vaccines.

“To the ones who did the video, what are you trying to prove? We all want to overcome this Covid 19.

“The government has spent billions on these vaccines. Our job is just to get vaccinated but why are you trying to scare people off through your videos?

“If you think you’re right, please prove it first. We don’t want the whole Malaysia to be scared of vaccines just because of your video,” Fizo said in his video.