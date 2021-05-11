Return of ‘Bennifer’? JLo and Ben Affleck reportedly rekindling old flames 17 years after break-up

Fans are speculating that ‘Bennifer’ could be making a comeback. — Pictures via Instagram/jlo and AFP

PETALING JAYA, May 11 — Love may be in the air once again for Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The couple was recently spotted enjoying a getaway at a luxury ski resort in Montana, where Affleck reportedly owns a chalet.

Photos of the pair published by the Daily Mail show Lopez looking relaxed in an SUV with Affleck next to her in the driver’s seat.

The duo was also seen disembarking a private plane together after they flew back to Los Angeles on Saturday.

A source told People magazine that Lopez and the Triple Frontier star spent several days in each other’s company in Montana and that they have a “strong connection” with each other.

“They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” said the source.

The news comes about a month after Lopez decided to call off her engagement with baseball player turned entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck, who was previously married to 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner, also joined the singles club after he broke up with actress Ana de Armas in January this year.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, first crossed paths on the set of the film Gigli in 2002.

They got engaged that same year after a whirlwind romance and “Bennifer” quickly rose to fame as one of the most prominent celebrity couples in Hollywood.

Affleck also starred in the singer’s Jenny from the Block music video in 2002.

Their bliss was short-lived as their 2003 wedding was postponed days before it was supposed to take place and the pair ultimately decided to call it quits in 2004.

Although their romance came to an end, the two have continued to stay in touch throughout the years.

Affleck even gave Lopez a flirty compliment after she appeared on the cover of InStyle last month.

The magazine had reached out to her ex-fiance as part of a write-up on Lopez’s career as an accomplished singer, actress, and dancer.

“Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s at best?” said Affleck, reacting to the Hustlers actress’ youthful glow.

Lopez later responded to Affleck by telling InStyle, “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”