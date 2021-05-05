Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, former badminton champion father Prakash test positive for Covid-19

IIFA confirms that actress Deepika has been tested positive for Covid-19. ― Picture via instagram/deepikapadukone

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 5 ― Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

India.com reported that while Deepika has yet to confirm the news, the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) confirmed that the actress is Covid-19 positive and is under home quarantine.

“Get well soon, Deepika,” wrote its caption on Twitter.

An entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala also tweeted that the actress has tested positive for Covid-19 and wished her a speedy recovery.

Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid



Wishing her a speedy recovery.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 4, 2021

Earlier yesterday, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone also tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering from a hospital in Bangalore.

Her mother Ujjala and younger sister Anisha have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Deepika is set to feature in the Hindi version of The Intern alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan.

It is expected to hit the screens by the summer of 2022.

The Padmaavat actress will also be acting in the upcoming Hindi movie Fighter alongside actor Hrithik Roshan.