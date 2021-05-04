Finas chairman Zakaria tests positive for Covid-19

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid tests positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/ zakaria.abdulhamid.54

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Finas confirmed that Zakaria tested positive for the infectious disease on Monday (May 3).

It also noted that Zakaria was now in quarantine following the Health Ministry’s recommendations and observations.

Finas assured that all of its operations would proceed as normal in Zakaria’s absence.

“Zakaria thanks all parties who have prayed for his well-being and apologises for any inconveniences caused,” read the statement.

Zakaria, who is also a businessman and community activist, was appointed as a chairman last May for two years.