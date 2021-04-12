‘Lunch tummy’: Local singer Yuna reuploads Instagram post due to comments on pregnancy speculation

Local singer, Yuna had to reupload her Instagram post due to misleading comments for social media users. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/Yuna

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Local singer Yuna had to delete and reupload her Instagram post due to misleading comments from social media users assuming that she was pregnant.

This happened after she posted a photo of her in a brown sweatshirt holding a flower vase with a “bulging” stomach which led to social media users speculating that she was pregnant.

Social media users were quick to leave congratulatory comments on her now-deleted-post too.

The Crush singer had confirmed this through a new post of the same photo but with a different caption.

“Had to repost this again minus all the misleading comments from you all.”

“I’m not pregnant yet, that was just my lunch tummy. Keep praying though, thanks!” Yuna captioned her reuploaded post.

Yuna or her real name Yunalis Mat Zara’ai married Adam Sinclair in January 2018 in Bentong, Pahang.

The 35-year-old singer also asked social media users to avoid leaving comments without any confirmation.

“It might be sensitive for those who are trying, those who are not in a position to have a baby, those who are still finding stability before bringing a human into the world.”

“Much love and Ramadan Kareem, may we all be better people moving forward,” she captioned the post.

Her post has garnered over 20,000 likes with comments from social media users agreeing with her caption.