Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar hospitalised under ‘medical advice’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Akshay Kumar is the latest Bollywood star to be tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Instagram/Akshaykumar

PETALING JAYA, April 5 — Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised under medical advice after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to reveal the news.

“I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.

“I hope to be back home soon,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Akshay took to Instagram yesterday saying that he was Covid-19 positive and had requested for all who have come in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

“Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself.

“I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary precautions.”

Comments have also been flooding Akshay’s Instagram account with many wishing him to get well soon.

The Indian Express reported that Akshay was shooting his latest movie Ram Setu where he will be playing the role of an archaeologist alongside actress Jacqueline Fernandez.