India confers its highest cinema award on Rajinikanth

File picture shows Tamil film star Rajinikanth (right) paying a courtesy call on Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob in Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, October 27, 2015. — Bernama pic

NEW DELHI, April 1 — India has conferred its highest film industry award the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on film actor Rajinikanth, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rajinikanth hails from the country’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, and has been in the cinema industry for over four decades. He enjoys a huge fan following not only within India, but also overseas.

Announcing the award, federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Happy to announce the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.”

The award was to be announced last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the actor.

“Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Rajinikanth for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him,” tweeted Modi.

Instituted in 1969, the award is named after Dadasaheb Phalke who is often regarded as “the father of Indian cinema.” It carries a cash prize of one million Indian rupees (US$13,629). — Bernama