IGP: Police has no plans to arrest controversial rapper Namewee

Malaysian rapper Namewee has been released after being questioned by police for six hours. ― Picture via Facebook/Namewee

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― The IGP has assured that the police will not arrest controversial rapper Namewee.

Quoting Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, China Press reported that he said the police were just following procedures when questioning the singer cum actor.

He stressed that police do not wish to arrest anyone and if everything was in order, Namewee or his real name Wee Meng Chee, would be released as his offence was not a serious one.

Hamid also urged the people not to raise sensitive issues to avoid creating problems.

Hamid's comments came in the wake of Wee's release from Dang Wangi police station on Monday after being questioned for six hours over his film Babi.

In a Facebook posting, Wee said he was happy that he was not locked up.

“Now let's continue to create art! “

Wee said he cooperated fully with police during questioning.

“This incident gives me an impression that there is still hope for artistic freedom in our country, so that Malaysian films could compete on the international stage.

“The next step is to see whether the prosecutor will sue me. Let's hope for the best!”

Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) had in December lodged a police report against the film Babi for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Seniman secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah was quoted as saying that based on the video clips that he watched, he personally felt the film contained elements of racism, despite claims that it was based on a true story.

Babi has received nominations at four international film festivals.

Besides nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival, the film was also nominated at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, and the Golden Horse Award.