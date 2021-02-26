US pop star Lady Gaga offers RM2m for the return stolen French Bulldogs

Pop star Lady Gaga is offering RM2 million reward for the return of her two French Bulldogs. ― Picture via Instagram/ ladygaga

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― Pop star Lady Gaga is offering US$500,000 (RM2.02 million) for the safe return of her two French Bulldogs that were dognapped in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, ‘Koji’ and ‘Gustav’ were taken when they were out being walked by a dogwalker.

A third dog Miss Asia managed to escape and had since been recovered.

The singer, who is now in Rome filming a movie, has yet to comment on the matter.

Police told the agency that the dogs were stolen at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood Wednesday night.

The man was shot with a semi-automatic handgun and remains in critical condition.

A source of Lady Gaga said those having the dogs are urged to contact [email protected] to return her pets and claim the reward.

No questions will be asked, added the source.