Netflix to release new anime series based on popular video-game franchise DOTA 2 this March (VIDEO)

Entertainment streaming platform, Netflix is set to release a new anime series based on popular video-game franchise DOTA 2 this March. —Screenshot from Youtube.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Entertainment streaming platform, Netflix has announced a new anime series based on famous video-game franchise Dota 2 by Valve.

It will be released on March 25.

The eight-episode anime series titled Dota: Dragon’s Blood follows the story of one of the characters in the video-game Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight who is devoted to wiping the scourge from the world.

Fans of the game can also expect to see Princess Mirana, another beloved character brought to life.

The series executive producer, Ashley Edward Miller who previously worked on big films such as X-Men: First Class and Thor, assured that fans would appreciate their take on the Dota 2 universe.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the Dota 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters.”

“The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions,” Miller said in a press release.

Netflix had also dropped a first look on the upcoming anime series on their YouTube channel.

The announcement was also shared via tweet on Dota 2 official Twitter account.

We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before. As fellow fans of Dota and its passionate global community, we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25.https://t.co/rHcL5QSi5b — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) February 17, 2021

Dota 2 is one of the leading online games in the world, hosting millions of players daily and is known for holding multiple records for top esports tournament prize earnings.

The annual International Dota 2 Championship which was launched by Valve in 2011 has paid out over US$150 million (RM607 million) to its winning teams.