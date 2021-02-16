Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho says script for one of his ‘Parasite’ sequels is completed (VIDEO)

The South Korean director’s 2019 black comedy is the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars. — Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has confirmed a follow-up script to his critically-acclaimed 2019 film Parasite has been completed.

The South Korean filmmaker and writer spent the whole of last year working on two sequel projects to the black comedy thriller that won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts.

“But I finished one last week,” Bong said recently on The Director’s Cut podcast in a conversation with Knives Out director Rian Johnson.

Without giving too much away, Bong revealed one of the scripts is written in Korean while the other is in English.

“The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action.

“It’s difficult to define the genre of my films.

“The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016.

“Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the UK and half in the US,” he said.

Backstage at the 2020 Oscars where Parasite bagged four awards – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film – Bong said he had started writing two follow up movies as early as 2019.

Following his Oscars recognition, the 51-year-old director has joined forces with Adam McKay (Saturday Night Live) to develop a Parasite HBO TV series featuring some of the original script’s discarded ideas.

The release dates for both Parasite sequels have yet to be announced.

The black comedy thriller about a poor family who schemes their way to be employed by a wealthy family made history when it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or and the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.