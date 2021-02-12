Celebrate Valentine’s Day with one of these livestream concerts

Many artistes are streaming musical performances online to help liven things up for lovebirds stuck at home. — ETX studio pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 — As the pandemic continues, real-life gigs and concerts are off the cards this Valentine’s Day.

But many artistes are getting around that by streaming musical performances online to help liven things up for lovebirds stuck at home.

Here’s a look at some events taking place this February 14.

Although best known for his F**k You hit, the American singer, CeeLo Green is clearly a romantic at heart. The artiste is planning a Valentine’s Day concert streamed live from his home in Atlanta, Georgia, via the SessionLive website, where lovebirds can also buy their tickets.

Fans will have to shell out US$9.99 to US$250 (RM40 to RM1,010) to see this exclusive show, which will be followed by a Q&A session and a virtual after-party for a privileged few.

The American singer has even created his own Spotify playlist ahead of the show.

Josh Groban, on the other hand, is promising to perform some of the most romantic songs in his repertoire for Valentine’s Day. The American tenor will be performing in A Night With Josh Groban, which will stream across three time zones.

Ticket prices for the show range from US$30 to US$150 and let virtual concert-goers rewatch the performance online for 48 hours.

From Nashville to Paris

Dashboard Confessional are also taking to the internet with their “Lonely Hearts & Lovers” event. The American band will play around 20 songs from their catalogue in this Valentine’s Day concert, recorded at the Riverside Revival venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

This paid-for service also marks the return of the band’s singer and guitarist, Chris Carrabba, after months of convalescence following a motorcycle accident.

“I can’t explain what it felt like to get back in the room with my bandmates and play music again. This year has been hard for everyone and we all are missing each other more than ever,” he said ahead of the concert, which will stream on Dashboard Confessional’s official website.

In France, movie lovers can enjoy some of the most romantic music from cinematic scores performed by the musicians of Ciné-Trio. From Casablanca and Romeo and Juliet to Titanic, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Gone With the Wind, there’ll be something for everyone and for movie fans of all ages.

The concert, recorded at Studio Hébertot in Paris, will be available on the RecitHall platform at a cost of €9 (RM44.10). — ETX Studio