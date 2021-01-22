Rapper Azealia Banks shocks people by showing off human skull she bought online

Azealia Banks proudly showing the fractured skull of a six-year-old in an Australia zoom interview. — Instagram screenshot

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — American rapper Azealia Banks has been raising eyebrows after showing a fractured skull in Australian breakfast radio interview, The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During the interview, Banks told the radio hosts that there were many scientific research websites where one could buy human skulls and shocked the radio hosts with the one she had in hand.

"Oh, my God, you've got a skull there," radio host Kyle Sandilands said.

Banks replied that the skull was that of a six-year-old who died of a head trauma.

She then turned the skull around to show the fracture at the back.

When one of the radio hosts asked her why she wanted to keep the skull, Banks said that she loved bones and respected the afterlife.

“I think that the bone is where the energy holds for a person."

According to The Sun, this is not the first time the rapper has been under fire for her eccentric ways as last week she took to Instagram to share a video - which was quickly deleted - showing her digging up her dead cat.

Another deleted video also showed her boiling the dead cat in a large pot of murky water.

However, in the recent radio interview, she told the radio hosts that she did not eat her dead cat.

“I wouldn’t eat a cat that has been dead for three months,” she said.

The rapper also posted an earlier picture of her and her cat Lucifer on Instagram before it died.