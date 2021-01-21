Celebrity Chrissy Teigen, hated by Trump, now followed on Twitter by US president’s official account

Chrissy Teigen had her wish come true after US president Joe Biden followed her on Twitter. Picture via instagram/chrissyteigen

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — American celebrity Chrissy Teigen is known in the world of social media for her outspokenness.

This led to a Twitter feud with former United States president Donald Trump that saw him blocking her on the social media platform.

However, Teigen can possibly look forward to getting more “love” from current US president Joe Biden, if going by the fact that his official Twitter account is now following her.

As of today, the official government account @POTUS is following 12 people — all of whom are government officials and Teigen is the only celebrity that Biden follows on Twitter.

Teigen, in turn said that she could finally see the president’s tweets and deemed that it might not be unhinged.

The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/XyaQ6rVBei — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 21, 2021

A day ago, Teigen wrote on Twitter, tagging Biden asking whether she could get him to follow her after Trump blocked her on Twitter in 2017 for her “insinuating” tweets.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, Trump had complained that his criminal justice reform was not being properly praised by celebrity advocates including Teigen, who is also singer John Legend’s wife and called her “filthy mouthed”.

Legend responded by saying that Trump was hungry for praise while Teigen used crude language to describe Trump and the post became viral.

Teigen, Legend and their children attended the presidential inauguration at Capitol Hill where Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Legend also delivered a soulful cover of Feeling Good — a song made famous by Nina Simone later in the evening.

Teigen took to her Instagram bidding farewell to Trump’s administration that made “three million less jobs, 403000 deaths due to Covid-19, and caused other crimes.”

“Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country.

“History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also took a dig at Trump with a tweet that used the word “bigly” (The Guardian reports that he had apparently used the word during his presidential debate against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Some, however, theorised that he said “big league”).