Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw wins social media praises for saving stray dog found knocked down in Taipei (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw has won social media praises for saving a stray dog that had been knocked down by a car in the republic.
The singer also used his social media platform to urge the perpetrator to come forward before the authorities come looking for him.
In the post, Chaw said he found the dog at Yangmingshan, Taipei.
“Who knocked the dog down and ran away? The dog is in the middle of the road,” he wrote in the post that had since received 10,000 reactions and had been shared 366 times.
谁在阳明山撞到狗狗就跑掉的！？ 🤬🤬🤬 2:30 pm狗狗就倒在路中央😭😭😭 #请大家为狗狗祈福🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #严厉谴责肇事逃逸的人 #结扎不放养 终结浪浪的命运Posted by 曹格 Gary Chaw on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
In a video post, Chaw said the dog wanted to bite when he first approached it.
“The dog suffered injuries to its legs. I will send it to the hospital,” he said in the background.
In his latest post, Chaw vowed to speak up for the dog.
“I am very free. I am looking for the person who knocked the dog down.”
Karen Cheong Ming Ming wrote the dog was lucky to have Chaw saving it.
She also criticised the person for running away after hitting the dog.
Teo Chin Guan hoped the person who injured the dog would be punished and pay for its treatment.