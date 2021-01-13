Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw wins social media praises for saving stray dog found knocked down in Taipei (VIDEO)

Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw has won social media praises for helping a stray dog that had been found knocked down in Taipei. – Picture via Facebook Gary Chaw

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw has won social media praises for saving a stray dog that had been knocked down by a car in the republic.

The singer also used his social media platform to urge the perpetrator to come forward before the authorities come looking for him.

In the post, Chaw said he found the dog at Yangmingshan, Taipei.

“Who knocked the dog down and ran away? The dog is in the middle of the road,” he wrote in the post that had since received 10,000 reactions and had been shared 366 times.

In a video post, Chaw said the dog wanted to bite when he first approached it.

“The dog suffered injuries to its legs. I will send it to the hospital,” he said in the background.

In his latest post, Chaw vowed to speak up for the dog.

“I am very free. I am looking for the person who knocked the dog down.”

Karen Cheong Ming Ming wrote the dog was lucky to have Chaw saving it.

She also criticised the person for running away after hitting the dog.

Teo Chin Guan hoped the person who injured the dog would be punished and pay for its treatment.