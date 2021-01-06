From ‘Better Call Saul’ to ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Dear White People’: 20 shows bowing out in 2021

‘Dear White People,’ the show based on the movie of the same name released in 2014, launched on Netflix in 2017. — Picture courtesy of Code Red / Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — With the Covid-19 pandemic, some TV shows have had to suspend production while others are already gearing up for their final runs. From Lucifer and Goliath to Shameless, here are some of the shows set to bow out for good this year.

On Amazon Prime Video

Bosch

One of Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running shows will end after seven seasons on the platform. The adaptation of Michael Connelly’s books about the LAPD detective Harry Bosch will bow out in spring 2021, according to US media reports.

The Expanse

This science-fiction series is due to end after its sixth season. The show was picked up by Amazon Prime Video after being cancelled by Syfy after its third season. Based on the books by James SA Corey, the series will return for a last hurrah, albeit without the actor Cas Anvar, who played Alex Kamal, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton will return for the last time as Billy McBride in a fourth and final season of the show. Goliath had to postpone screening its final season, originally scheduled for 2020, due to the pandemic, which brought production to a halt.

On Netflix

Atypical

The show that tells the story of a young autistic man called Sam Gardner will end with its fourth season, following a delay caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The final season should air early in 2021.

Dead to Me

Fans of the comedy drama starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will have to say goodbye to this show after its third and final season. The exact release date it still to be confirmed.

Dear White People

Delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic, this show’s fourth and final season should have aired in 2020. It will now return for its last outing in 2021.

F is for Family

The animated comedy co-written by Simpsons screenwriter Michael Price and comedian Bill Burr will end with a fifth and final season coming at a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Feel Good

A second and final season of the critically acclaimed British comedy drama is scheduled to air in 2021.

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin bow out after a seventh and final season. Scheduled for late 2021, the show will become the longest-running Netflix original with 94 episodes in total, overtaking “Orange is the New Black,” which counts 91 episodes. This is another show that suffered delays due to the pandemic.

La Casa de Papel

The Spanish show, which proved a global hit, will screen its fifth and final season in 2021. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

The Kominsky Method

It’s the end of the road for this series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. While the latter will not return for the third and final season, the actor’s absence will be written into the show for its final episodes. It’s not yet been confirmed when the final season will land.

Lucifer

This devilish show still has eight episodes from its fifth season left to screen, due in 2021. Already renewed for a sixth and final season, the show’s final 10 episodes could air in 2021, although this is not yet confirmed.

Ozark

The Emmy-Award-winning show starring Jason Bateman and Julia Garner will screen the first part of its fourth and final season in 2021. The second part may be coming in 2022. Each part will comprise seven episodes.

Lost in Space

This futuristic show will bow out with a third and final season, although it’s not yet certain exactly when it will land.

On AMC

Better Call Saul

After six seasons, the prequel to the cult show Breaking Bad is set to end with 13 final episodes. For the moment, no precise release date has been given for this final season of the show, which tells the story of Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, and his transformation into the shady lawyer, Saul Goodman. The show airs on Netflix in some regions.

On The CW

Black Lightning

This show about DC Comics superheroes is drawing to an end with a fourth and final season. The CW, which screens the show in the US (Netflix in some regions), has slated the launch of the final season for Monday, February 8.

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist will slip into her superhero costume for a sixth and final season. The show’s final run will comprise 20 episodes coming at an as yet unconfirmed date.

On HBO/BBC

His Dark Materials

Based on Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy, this show will also comprise three seasons. The eight final episodes, due to start filming in 2021, are expected to screen at the end of the year.

On NBC

Superstore

This show, starring America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), is set to bow out after its upcoming sixth season and 113 episodes. The lead star had already announced she was leaving the comedy show. The 11 final episodes are due to air from January 14 in the US.

On Showtime

Shameless

While the show’s 11th and final season launched December 6, 2020, its final episode is scheduled to screen in spring 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews