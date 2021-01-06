Divorce on the cards for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after six years of marriage

Sources say Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready to officially part ways. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly called it quits for good.

Page Six cited multiple sources saying that “divorce is imminent” for the A-list duo after Kardashian hired high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks,” said the source.

Kardashian and West spent Christmas apart last year, with Kardashian celebrating in California with her family while West took refuge at his ranch in Wyoming.

She’s also been spotted sans her wedding ring in recent Instagram posts which further fuelled divorce rumours.

The source claims that it was Kardashian’s idea for them to live under separate roofs as they work out plans for the separation.

Kardashian has reportedly had enough of West’s antics, which included a slapdash run for the US presidency in 2020 and several public meltdowns on Twitter.

“Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

“Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s**t, and she’s just had enough of it,” said the source.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 and they have four children together.

West previously tweeted about wanting to divorce Kardashian in July last year after she met rapper Meek Mill at a criminal justice summit in 2018.

He claimed that Kardashian acted “out of line” while comparing her mother Kris Jenner to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Kardashian later issued a statement explaining that West was suffering from a bipolar disorder episode when he wrote the tweets and called for social media users to show compassion and empathy towards those with mental health issues.