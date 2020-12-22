Taiwanese veteran crooner Fei Yu-ching touches hearts with donation to Tainan animal shelter

Taiwanese veteran singer Fei Yu-ching was praised on social media after he donated NT$1 million to an animal shelter at Tainan. — Photo via Facebook/ Fei Yu-ching

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Veteran Taiwanese singer Fei Yu-ching is winning the Internet after he donated NT$1 million (RM144,106.90) to an animal shelter in Tainan, Taiwan recently.

Taking to its official Facebook page, the shelter Xu Yuanzhang Hu Sheng Yuan thanked the 65-year-old Fei, who shot to fame with his 1983 classic Yi Jian Mei, for his continuous support to the shelter.

“Thank you Mr Fei Yu-ching for sending well wishes to the shelter again,” read the post.

According to the shelter, Fei has been supporting them for the past two years.

Apart from monetary contributions, the shelter, which houses over 4,000 strays, said Fei also asked his assistant to send well wishes to shelter workers and volunteers.

“This has deeply touched us.”

Taiwan animal shelter Xu Yuanzhang Hu Sheng Yuan shared the NT$1 million cheque given by veteran Taiwanese singer Fei Yu-ching. — Photo via Facebook/ 徐園長護生園

The post further adds that strays are a disadvantaged group in society and it was not easy to survive on their own, sharing Fei’s hopes that through his actions, it will help to create more awareness about strays.

Singapore portal TODAY reported after that after the passing of his furry friends, Fei was too heartbroken to keep any more pets and turned his attention to caring for strays instead.

In 2015, Fei reportedly gave a total of NT$6 million (RM864,752.02) to seven animal shelters, and last year, he donated another NT$1 million to a fundraiser that feeds cats and dogs.