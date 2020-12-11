Check out this year’s hottest songs on Apple Music

Apple Music's team of editors have selected what they think are the best tunes of 2020. — Picture by Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — As the year wraps up and people get ready to wind down, if you need help in getting your music playlist sorted you can check out a playlist of the year’s best songs.

Of course, taste in music is subjective but Apple Music’s team of editors have selected what they think are the best tunes of 2020 and it also includes local artists such as Yuna, Siti Nurhaliza and SonaOne.

You can check out whether their taste aligns with yours by looking at the list here.

As to what did well on Apple Music’s own charts as revealed by what Apple Music listeners listed to most, check this playlist out.

Interestingly Tones And I’s Dance Monkey is the most streamed track in Malaysia, followed closely by Maroon 5’s Memories and Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Did a Malaysian artist make the local top 10? Yes, Zynakal made it in with his collaboration with Yonnnyboii for Sakit.

Also check out the Global 2020 Top 100 here, the Top 100 2020: Most-Read Lyrics here and the Top 100 2020: Shazam.