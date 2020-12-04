London's Albert Hall to reopen after virus closure

A concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 4 — London's Royal Albert Hall yesterday announced a star-studded programme for its 150th year in 2021 after being blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure of the world-famous west London venue for only the second time in its history became a symbol of the impact of the virus and its effect on live music and entertainment.

It was last shut during World War II.

Next year's 150th anniversary includes a string of new commissions, adaptations and performances from artists including Nile Rodgers, Patti Smith and the Beach Boys.

Royal Albert Hall chief executive Craig Hassall said the venue was “determined” to host a full celebration of the landmark “despite the devastating impact of the pandemic.”

“Since its opening, this extraordinary venue has borne witness to, and played a central part in, seismic cultural and social change,” he added.

Britain's music industry, worth £5.8 billion (RM31.6 billion) to the economy, has been hit hard by coronavirus restrictions throughout this year.

According to a November report by Music UK, an industry body, live music venues have seen revenues fall by 85 per cent this year, with a knock-on effect across the industry.

The Royal Albert Hall, opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria and named after her husband Prince Albert, has suffered a loss of £27 million in income during the pandemic and refunded in excess of £7.5 million in ticket sales.

Following the announcement of a relaxation of restrictions across England, the venue said it would be welcoming back audiences under social distancing measures from this month.

Hassall said he was “confident full audiences will return” but the venue “would follow the latest government guidelines at all times.”

“We're confident there is significant public appetite for live events and can't wait to fulfil that demand,” he added.

Upcoming performances over the festive period include a Royal Choral Society performance of Handel's Messiah.

The anniversary of the concert hall's opening on March 29 will feature a “multi-media spectacular” created by David Arnold, the composer of scores for five James Bond films and music from the hit TV show Sherlock, the venue said. — AFP-Relaxnews