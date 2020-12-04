Heartwarming visit: Ebit Lew offers financial assistance, transportation to son of late P. Ramlee

Ustaz Ebit Lew delivering groceries and looking through old photos of Sazali Ramlee. — Picture via Facebook/EbitLew

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has reached out to help ease the financial constraints of Sazali P. Ramlee, the son of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

Lew bought groceries, offered financial aid and has also arranged for an ambulance to send and pick Sazali up on a regular basis for his medical check-ups.

The preacher, known for his philanthropic work, felt sad after finding out that Sazali doesn’t have his own transportation to commute, and also uses a walking stick when he does his errands outside.

“He often takes the e-hailing service, Grab, to do his errands and is often helped by his nephews as he doesn’t have any children.

“The Social and Welfare Department (JKM) is aiding Sazali with donations together with financial assistance from his zakat (tithe).”

Bahagia dan rasa sayu jer dapat ziarah Sazali P.Ramlee. Terbaca mengenai beliau terus ke rumahnya. Filem Tan Sri... Posted by Ebit Lew on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Lew shared that Sazali lost his job a long time ago due to an accident and has been doing odd jobs to sustain his income since the incident.

“The challenges that he has been going through are big — and the least I can do is help him,” he said.

The meeting with Lew touched Sazali’s heart after receiving the financial aid amid trying times while Lew reminisced about his fondest memories watching P. Ramlee's films that taught him about the need to help others.

Garnering 36,000 likes from Facebook users at the time of writing, many social media users praised Lew’s good deeds.