Actress Anzalna Nasir goes all out to buy every nasi lemak packet from disabled Cheras seller

Anzalna took to Instagram to ask followers for Mohamad Nor Abdullah’s stall location. — Pictures from Instagram/Anzalna Nasir, Mohamad Nor Abdullah

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — Actress Anzalna Nasir showed her support for a disabled food vendor by buying up all his nasi lemak packets.

The 32-year-old was touched by Mohamad Nor Abdullah’s determination to earn a living despite being born without arms.

Anzalna took to Instagram a couple of days ago asking followers if they knew where his stall was located so she could increase his sales.

“Please count the number of nasi lemak packets he has on the table — I want to buy all to help him.

“Respect! Even though he’s an OKU, he works hard to earn a living,” the wife of businessman Hanif Zaki wrote using the Malay acronym “Orang Kurang Upaya” or less-able bodied.

“Please help me pass this message on to him and please give me his number if you have it, thank you.”

Not long after writing the post, the Memori Cinta Suraya star received a reply from an Instagram user who shared Mohamad Nor’s details with her.

Many also took to the comments section saying they would like to buy his nasi lemak.

“Malaysians are so caring. To those who want to support Dek Mat Nasi Lemak,” the mum of one wrote, thanking Instagram user @chesuziana for the details which Anzalna shared with her 3.2 million followers.

The post received over 35,000 likes along with hundreds of comments praising the actress’ good intentions.

In an interview with Malay Mail last week, Mohamad Nor said he was able to open his stall this year after saving money for a few years.

He buys the nasi lemak packets from a friend for RM1 per pack and sells them for RM1.50 every Tuesday until Sunday.

Although he was born with a disability, the 28-year-old said he was determined to wake up every morning as he now has a purpose in life, saying nothing is impossible.

Mohamad Nor’s stall is located near 7-Eleven at the LRT Cheras station and is open from 8am to 12.30pm.

He can also be contacted at 017-2650700.