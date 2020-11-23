‘I’m so sorry’: Singer Alif Satar apologises to close contacts after testing positive for Covid-19

Alif (left) reaches out to close contacts, including rapper Zynakal, to apologise for any trouble he had caused after testing positive for Covid-19. — Pictures from Instagram/alifsatar and Instagram/zynakal

PETALING JAYA, Nov 23 — Malaysian singer Alif Satar has personally apologised to some of his close contacts after he tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Alif, 30, had performed at the Muzik Muzik 35 (SFMM35) programme at Plaza Alam Sentral in Shah Alam on Friday which was attended by local artistes including TV host Sherry Alhadad, radio announcer Haziq Hussni, singer Stacy Anam, and rapper Zynakal.

Alif took to Instagram to express his regrets after several celebrities shared photos and videos of themselves getting swab tests for Covid-19.

“Zyn, I’m so sorry, bro. I pray that you will be kept far away from Covid-19. Stay safe,” Alif wrote to Zynakal.

“I hope all goes well, Sherry. I’m sorry you have to go through this,” Alif said to Sherry.

Social media users were impressed by Alif’s humble attitude and commended his close contacts for getting tested as soon as they found out about the singer’s diagnosis.

Alif Satar mintak maaf kat kawan2 artis dia. Dia tak mintak pun nak kena, dah mungkin untuk takdir dia. Kita ni sentiasa lah bagi semangat and doakan yang baik baik untuk semua. Gws Alif Satar.❤️ pic.twitter.com/AnYP3VzaE3 — 🦋 (@dxjttt_) November 22, 2020

Other attendees of SFMM35 who got tested for Covid-19 include Ernie Zakri, Syamel, Ismail Izzani, Naim Daniel, and Hael Husaini.

Alif’s close contacts include (from left) Ernie Zakri, Ismail Izzani and Naim Daniel who shared videos of getting swabbed at drive-in testing centres. — Pictures from Instagram/erniezakri, Instagram/ismailizzani_ and Instagram/naimdanielx

Alif’s manager Adlina Abu Bakar told Harian Metro that the Akhiri Penantianku singer is currently undergoing treatment and quarantine at a hospital in Melaka.

Adlina said that Alif got tested immediately after his father told him that an individual Alif had met in Kuala Lumpur was down with Covid-19.

“Alif was shooting a drama in Melaka at the time and he went straight to the hospital to get tested, and he was notified that he is Covid-19 positive today (November 22),” said Adlina, who is currently in self-quarantine while she awaits her own Covid-19 test results.

Alif underwent his Covid-19 test on November 21 according to his latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the SFMM35 semi-finals, which was originally scheduled to air last night on TV3, has been postponed as a precautionary measure following Alif’s diagnosis.