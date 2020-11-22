Singer-actor Alif Safar confirms down with Covid-19, now under quarantine in Melaka (VIDEO)

Singer and actor Alif Satar has confirmed that he has tested positive with Covid-19, and said he is now undergoing mandatory treatment and quarantine at a medical centre in Melaka starting today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Celebrity Alif Satar has confirmed that he has tested positive with Covid-19, and said he is now undergoing mandatory treatment and quarantine at a medical centre in Melaka starting today.

Harian Metro reported the 30-year old actor, singer and television host’s manager Adlina Abu Bakar as confirming the quarantining.

When contacted, she said as soon as Alif was informed by his father that a close-contact he met on Tuesday has since tested positive for the virus, he immediately rushed to have a screening test done.

“Alif was coincidentally in Melaka for the filming of a drama and quickly went to a hospital to conduct the test, which came out positive today.

“I ask everyone to pray for his health while undergoing quarantine,” Adlina said, adding that she was also waiting at home for the results of her own screening test.

The performer confirmed his Covid-19 positive status via a post on Instagram, saying he was shocked by the results of the test.

“The first thing I did upon receiving the results was to ensure the safety of my wife, my children, my colleagues at the shooting set, as well as any close-contacts I have interacted with.

“I have since provided my name and the name of the close contacts I have been able to identify for the past 14 days to the Health Ministry. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and pray to God for recovery and the strength to endure this trial,” Alif wrote.

He had also recently performed at the semi-finals of the Muzik Muzik 35 programme at Plaza Alam Sentral in Shah Alam on Friday.

Last week, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said entertainment events such as awards night Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian would proceed as scheduled as it was not prohibited under the conditional movement control order.

Ismail Sabri said such events were included under the category of entertainment events that were allowed subject to SOPs.

Malaysians have alleged a double standard over the award show, but Ismail Sabri reiterated that it was easier to ensure that the event was compliant with measures to limit Covid-19 risks.