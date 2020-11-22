‘Muzik Muzik’ semi-finals tonight postponed after singer Alif Satar tests positive for Covid-19

The third episode of the semi-finals of music contest Muzik Muzik on local channel TV3 originally scheduled for 9pm tonight has been postponed, after singer Alif Satar (pic) confirmed today he has tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Instagram/Alif Satar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The third episode of the semi-finals of music contest Muzik Muzik on local channel TV3 originally scheduled for 9pm tonight has been postponed, after singer Alif Satar confirmed today he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Harian Metro reported the move affecting the episode tonight, which was originally planned to announce the 12 songs that have qualified for the final of the 35th Anugerah Juara Lagu music awards next year.

Alif had performed at the first episode of the semi-finals at Plaza Alam Sentral in Shah Alam on Friday.

The singer and actor said he is now undergoing mandatory treatment and quarantine at a medical centre in Melaka starting today.

Last week, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said entertainment events such as awards night Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian would proceed as scheduled as it was not prohibited under the conditional movement control order.

Ismail Sabri said such events were included under the category of entertainment events that were allowed subject to SOPs.

Malaysians have alleged a double standard over the award show, but Ismail Sabri reiterated that it was easier to ensure that the event was compliant with measures to limit Covid-19 risks.