BTS claims top spot on US iTunes less than an hour after release of new album ‘BE’ (VIDEO)

BTS has taken over music charts and social media trending lists with the release of their new album. — Picture from Facebook/bangtan.official PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — K-pop group BTS is making waves once again with the release of their fifth album BE.

The band shot to the number one spot on the US iTunes Top Albums chart less than an hour after the album dropped at 2pm KST (1pm MYT) today, according to the Twitter account @chartdata.

As of 2.40pm, BE’s entire tracklist is dominating the top seven spots in the US iTunes Top Songs chart as well.

.@BTS_twt occupies the entire top 7 on US iTunes with every new song from #BTS_BE. — chart data (@chartdata) November 20, 2020

BTS fans, known collectively as the ARMY, are definitely a force to be reckoned with when it comes to hyping up the group’s releases.

More than three million people tuned into the YouTube premiere today for BTS’ latest music video Life Goes On, which carries a message of hope and encouragement amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

BTS and ARMYs were left dejected after the group axed their 2020 world tour in April due to health and safety concerns related to Covid-19.

The group was originally slated to perform for four nights at the Seoul Olympic Stadium that same month.

In one scene of the Life Goes On music video, member V drives past the Seoul Olympic Stadium, seemingly longing for what could have been if the pandemic hadn’t put the tour on hold.

The music video was directed by none other than BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jung-kook, who previously expressed an interest in filmmaking.

Despite the setbacks of 2020, BTS continues to achieve new heights this year and the K-pop megastars recently received their second platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their album Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS became the first Korean artiste to go platinum in the US in February with the album Love Yourself: Answer and are the only Korean musicians to have two albums certified platinum in the country.