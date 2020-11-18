Tom and Jerry to take comedic animosity to NYC in ‘action-packed’ movie (VIDEO)

Beloved animated characters Tom and Jerry will bring their comedic antics to the big screen in ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie set to premiere in 2021. YouTube screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Decades-old frenemies Tom and Jerry are taking their “violent” antics to the big screen next year.

In a two-and-half-minute trailer released by Warner Bros. Pictures, the beloved animated cat and mouse characters are seen walking together in peace before they start their fun shenanigans in an upscale hotel in New York.

Titled Tom and Jerry, the movie is going to be a mix of classic animation and live-action, directed by Tim Story.

Following the trailer release, Warner Bros. Pictures hinted that the animated duo’s rivalries will be reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century”.

To save the big day, the event’s desperate planner, played by American actress Chloë Grace Moretz, will have to hire Tom to get rid of the conning mouse Jerry.

However, similar to the classic Tom and Jerry short films released in the 1940s, Tom seems to struggle again when he tries to get rid of his tiny aggressor.

Staying true to the main theme of the cartoon, the movie captures the iconic fights, chase and troubles the cat and mouse duo get themselves into.

The movie is slated for theatrical premiere on March 5.