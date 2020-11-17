Nasa sends cute Baby Yoda toy to space alongside SpaceX astronauts (VIDEO)

A cute soft toy of Baby Yoda was spotted floating around astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/MxsolutionsE

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — It looks like there’s a surprise fifth passenger with the Crew-1 mission which went to the International Space Station (ISS) abroad SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

In a video clip circulating online, a plush toy version of Baby Yoda – from Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian – was spotted bobbing about inside the cabin.

Baby Yoda forma parte de la última misión de SpaceX por un motivo muy importante: https://t.co/2DPQfo8uce pic.twitter.com/FwGRMk2fLc — 20minutos.es (@20m) November 17, 2020

However, having a stuffed toy aboard spacecraft is nothing out of ordinary.

Such lightweight dolls are often used as the “zero-gravity indicator” to determine when the spacecraft is in orbit and has reached a microgravity environment where Earth’s gravity no longer holds any power.

This, however, is not the first time SpaceX astronauts have taken cute zero-gravity indicators for their trips.

In March 2019, SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Must tweeted an image of a test launch, featuring a cute Earth-shaped soft toy.

Super high tech zero-g indicator added just before launch! pic.twitter.com/CRO26plaXq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2019

The four astronauts – Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker from Nasa and Soichi Noguchi from Japan – on Sunday became the second-ever crewed flight of a SpaceX spacecraft.

The newly-launched capsule with the astronauts aboard successfully arrived at the ISS, where they will stay until April.

The Dragon capsule arrived after a 27-hour fully-automated flight from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.