Shot on iPhone, Mimifly’s ‘Hujan’ music video aims to promote mental health awareness

Mimifly’s ‘Hujan’ hopes to inspire and bring comfort to those struggling with mental health disorders. — YouTube screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, OCT 10 ― Superfly singer Mimifly is back with a new single Hujan. The track will be featured on the upcoming film Bisikan that will be released next year.

Mimifly, whose given name is Shamimi Amalina binti Norisham, shared some insights on the song in an email interview, including the fact the music video was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro and edited on an iPad Pro.

A song with a purpose

When asked how the song came about, Mimifly said she had been approached by D Alpha Legacy Sdn Bhd, the producers of Bisikan, to produce songs for the film’s soundtrack.

As to the process of how Hujan came about: “I worked on the song with music producer, Khairafik Khairudin first and Altimet joined us later for his part.”

After spending some time studying Bisikan’s narrative, Mimifly created Hujan which tells the story of the everyday struggles of people with mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

“This song is meant as a tool for those struggling with these issues to help and uplift their spirits and emotions,” the singer said.

Hujan is also meant to help promote and create awareness on mental health in Malaysia, in line with the objectives of the movie.



Dream come true

Mimifly said getting to work with Altimet had been something on her bucket list, so she was thrilled to collaborate on Hujan with him.

“He was chosen to be part of the song by the film producers who are also the owner of the song as he is one of the actors for Bisikan. To me, he is the best addition to the song and I am very fortunate and grateful to be able to collaborate on this song with him,” she said.



She was also thrilled to be able to shoot the Hujan music video on the iPhone, saying she had been a longtime Apple product user since the iPhone 3G, saying it had been an amazing experience for her and the production house.



“It blew my mind to be able to see and experience how much the technology has evolved. I still can’t believe that we did the whole filming of the music video using iPhone 11 Pro Max and knowing that part of the editing was done using iPad Pro,” she said.



Meant to inspire

Mimifly hopes that her song would help provide comfort as well as promote awareness of mental health.

She said, “I want the listeners to stay present and go deep within in understanding their mental health. To me, mental illness is not to be taken lightly.

“I hope this song can provide comfort to all listeners who are facing similar issues during tough times just like the lyrics say, ‘let the rain wash away the sorrow’.”

The singer hopes music fans and listeners in Malaysia would be able to grasp the message intended in the song.

What’s next for Mimifly?



On her future plans: “I am currently busy writing, composing and finishing songs for my upcoming album on top of creating for others and doing song collaborations with other artists as well. 2020 has been a very busy year for me despite everything that happened and I want to keep the momentum running in full steam ahead.”

Mimifly’s fans can expect more songs and collaborations from her in the near future. In fact, she already has two more songs ready to be released and one more collaboration to be out soon.

Hujan will be available on all streaming platforms, with the music video available on YouTube on Oct 10, 2020, which is the official date for the World Mental Health Day.

Check out the music video here: