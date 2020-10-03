Weinstein charged with six new sex crimes counts in LA

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted in New York in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has already been convicted of sex crimes in New York, was charged Friday in Los Angeles with six new counts over the alleged rapes of two women.

The first incident took place sometime between “September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” said the office of LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

The 68-year-old Weinstein “also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” Lacey’s office said.

The statement does not name the victims or offer any other details about the circumstances.

These six new charges come in addition to others he is already facing. In total, Weinstein is accused in Los Angeles of either rape or sexual assault of five women.

If convicted, he faces up to 140 years in prison.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted in New York in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

That verdict was a landmark moment for the #MeToo global reckoning against men abusing positions of power.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have come forward alleging 40 years of vile predatory behaviour by the Oscar-winning producer of Shakespeare in Love and numerous other critically acclaimed and box office hits.

Weinstein has steadfastly denied all charges against him in both New York and California, saying all of the sexual encounters in question were consensual.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” Lacey said in a statement.

“The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Lacey’s office is seeking temporary custody of Weinstein from New York so he can be tried in California. A hearing on the motion is set for December 11. — AFP



