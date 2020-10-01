Canadian actress Iman Vellani lands role as Marvel’s first headlining Muslim superhero

Vellani will play Ms Marvel on the small screen before going on to appear in future Marvel films. — Pictures from Instagramimanvellani Marvel

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Newcomer actress Iman Vellani is set to play teenage superhero Ms Marvel in an upcoming Disney+ series.

Hollywood Reporter cited sources saying that Marvel Studios had been scouting actors throughout the summer before deciding on the 18-year-old Canadian in late August or early September.

Following her appearance on the small screen, Vellani is expected to reprise her role as the elasticated superhero in future Marvel films.

Ms Marvel is based on a series of comics about Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teenager from a Pakistani family who wields her shapeshifting abilities to protect society.

The comics became known for depicting Kamala’s struggles with her faith and identity as she attempts to pave her own path in the world.

Bisha K Ali will be the head writer for the Disney+ adaptation and Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon are expected to direct.

Vellani’s casting as Ms Marvel has gotten fans excited on social media with many viewing it as a positive move for diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani, who stars in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, said he got “teary-eyed” when he heard the news of Vellani’s casting.

“I just saw they cast Ms Marvel and legit got teary-eyed.

“Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait,” Kumail wrote.