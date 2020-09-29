Will our next favourite films and TV shows be based on podcasts? (VIDEO)

A TV adaptation of investigative podcast The Clearing is under way. — Picture courtesy of Pineapple Street Media

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 — After taking the podcast market by storm, Spotify is now looking towards the silver screen.

The streaming platform announced a partnership with production company Chernin Entertainment to adapt native podcasts into TV series and movies.

This daring move could allow Spotify to stand out in a booming industry set to represent over 1 billion dollars in revenue 2021.

Chernin Entertainment will be able to include over 250 original podcasts from the Spotify portfolio into movie or TV adaptations. Peter Chernin’s production company is known worldwide for notorious films such as Hidden Figures, Ford v. Ferrari, The Greatest Showman and hit TV series New Girl.

Spotify will also have the possibility to adapt new Chernin Entertainment projects for the audio format for its 299 million users worldwide.

While audio fans will have to wait a while to discover the first co-productions, a TV adaptation of investigative podcast The Clearing is under way.

Spotify had already turned its fiction podcast Homecoming into an Amazon Prime Video series. This psychological drama, starring Julia Roberts, was critically acclaimed and was nominated in last year’s Golden Globes.

This hit inspired some of Spotify’s competitors to also adapt podcasts for the screen. For instance, Facebook Watch adapted acclaimed podcast Limetown. This Jessica Biel series was broadcast on the social network’s political platform last October, but was cancelled after only one season.

Streaming service Peacock was luckier with its Dr Death podcast adaptation; its second season with Jamie Dornan and Alec Baldwin will be broadcast in the coming weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews