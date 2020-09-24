K-pop band BTS delivers 'message of hope' at 75th UN General Assembly

Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — South Korean K-pop band BTS delivered a “message of hope” in a pre-recorded video posted by the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) yesterday as part of the 75th UN General Assembly.

In the video, the band members shared their own struggles with coronavirus pandemic lockdowns in English and Korean, and encouraged fans to stay positive.

“Let us reimagine our world,” said BTS leader RM. “It might feel like it's always night and we'll always be alone, but the night is always darkest before the first light of dawn.”

“If our voices can give strength to people, then that's what we want and that's what we'll keep on doing,” band member Jungkook said in his native language.

BTS recently became the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart after their first English-language song, Dynamite, logged nearly 34 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, the biggest digital sales week for any artist in nearly three years.

Unicef oversees humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. — Reuters