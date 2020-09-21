American celebrities Giuliana Rancic and Vivica Fox pull out from Emmy awards after testing positive for Covid-19

Giuliana Rancic (left) and Vivica Fox have pulled out from the virtual Emmys show because they were tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via instagram/giulianarancic/msvfox

PETALING JAYA, September 21 — Veteran E! News red-carpet host Giuliana Rancic and E! News correspondent Vivica Fox have both tested positive for Covid-19.

As such, the duo who were supposed to be covering the virtual Emmys show on today, pulled out from the virtual event.

Rancic announced on her Instagram account that she does not take missing an award show lightly but this year has been different.

“As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I found out that I tested positive for Covid-19.

“As much as I did not want to receive the news, I am thankful that I heard it before I traveled as this could have possibly exposed other people.

“My husband Bill and our son also tested positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that.”

Fox on the other hand said in a statement that amid these trying times, it was important to follow safety and health rules to protect each other.

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight as I have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

“So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” the statement read.

Both Rancic and Fox were replaced on the show by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.