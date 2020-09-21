American celebrities Giuliana Rancic and Vivica Fox pull out from Emmy awards after testing positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA, September 21 — Veteran E! News red-carpet host Giuliana Rancic and E! News correspondent Vivica Fox have both tested positive for Covid-19.
As such, the duo who were supposed to be covering the virtual Emmys show on today, pulled out from the virtual event.
Rancic announced on her Instagram account that she does not take missing an award show lightly but this year has been different.
Hi friends 💕 I shared this video on E! earlier today to explain why I was going to be missing our Emmy show. As I prepared to fly to LA to host E!s Emmy coverage, I discovered that I, along with my husband Bill and our son Duke, tested positive for Covid-19. As you may know, the health of those around me is always my first priority. We are all three doing well and are isolating at home and taking very good care of one another. We aren’t the first to get this news and we certainly won’t be the last so please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together. ❤️ Thank you so much to those of you who have been wishing us well. Please know we are sending you all lots of love from the three of us. Take good care ❤️ G, B & D
“As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I found out that I tested positive for Covid-19.
“As much as I did not want to receive the news, I am thankful that I heard it before I traveled as this could have possibly exposed other people.
“My husband Bill and our son also tested positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that.”
Fox on the other hand said in a statement that amid these trying times, it was important to follow safety and health rules to protect each other.
“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight as I have been tested positive for the coronavirus.
“So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home,” the statement read.
Both Rancic and Fox were replaced on the show by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.