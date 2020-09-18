Emmy nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
HBO’s Watchmen — which is competing in the limited series categories — leads the way with 26 nominations.
Amazon hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has 20 nominations.
On the drama side, dark crime thriller Ozark and family drama Succession earned 18 nominations each.
Outstanding drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding comedy series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows
Lead actor, drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead actress, drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead actor, comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead actress, comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Supporting actor, drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting actress, drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting actor, comedy
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress, comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding limited series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding television movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Lead actor, limited series or movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead actress, limited series or movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Programs with most overall nominations:
Watchmen - 26
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 20
Succession - 18
Ozark - 18
The Mandalorian - 15
Schitt’s Creek - 15
Saturday Night Live - 15
The Crown - 13
Top five platforms with most overall nominations:
Netflix: 160
HBO: 107
NBC: 47
ABC: 36
FX: 33 — AFP