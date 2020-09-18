Emmy nominees in key categories

HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ is a superhero tale that tackles racism in America. — Picture courtesy of HBO via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

HBO’s Watchmen — which is competing in the limited series categories — leads the way with 26 nominations.

Amazon hit comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has 20 nominations.

On the drama side, dark crime thriller Ozark and family drama Succession earned 18 nominations each.

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

Lead actor, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead actress, drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead actress, comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Supporting actor, drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting actress, drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting actor, comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress, comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding limited series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding television movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Programs with most overall nominations:

Watchmen - 26

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 20

Succession - 18

Ozark - 18

The Mandalorian - 15

Schitt’s Creek - 15

Saturday Night Live - 15

The Crown - 13

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33 — AFP