Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh apologises to ex-wife for claiming to have her intimate videos

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 -- Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh has denied he has intimate videos of him with his ex-wife Keanna Taiyh, hours after revealing on his Instagram that he has the recordings and would release it to spite her.

Taking to his Facebook, the 33-year-old said there was no such recording.

“There is no filming or recording. Please stop private messaging and ask me for it. There is no such thing in this world,” he said in the post, apologising to Taiyh.

Hours earlier, Hsieh had written on his Instagram bio that he would release the recordings and added it with hashtags “to ensure you do not remarry in the future” and “go become a porn star”.

Explaining the Instagram outburst on his Facebook, Hsieh said he made it in a fit of anger.

“What is the past, let it be the past. I should not be talking about our personal lives as it reflects badly on me,” he wrote.

Hsieh and Taiyh hogged headlines from December last year when she reported him to the police for drug use.

A week after Taiyh’s report, he announced that he was dating a livestreamer named Liya and would be divorcing Taiyh, who was pregnant then.

She later suffered a miscarriage when the mudslinging between them continued.